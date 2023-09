Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director @orfamerica (also Dr S Jaishankar's son) tweets this image alongside of the India Today magazine years apart. The first picture shows then PM Indira Gandhi with Cuban president Fidel Castro at the Non-Aligned Meet in Delhi in 1983, where he gave her a warm hug, calling her 'my sister'. The other image is of course, is of the G20 meet in Delhi being held as we write this.