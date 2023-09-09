RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
A 'proud Hindu' PM will visit Akshardham tomorrow
September 09, 2023  16:19
The Sunaks when they touched down in Delhi yesterday
The Sunaks when they touched down in Delhi yesterday
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is in India for the G20 Summit, is scheduled to visit Delhi's Akshardham temple on Sunday. 

 While talking with ANI, the UK PM said that he will visit Delhi's Akshardham temple tomorrow. 

 Expressing pride for his 'Hindu' roots, Rishi Sunak yesterday expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple, here in India, during his stay for the G20 Summit. 

 Sunak said that he has "enormous respect' for PM Modi and said that he is keen to support him in making G20 an enormous success. 

 Speaking exclusively to ANI, Rishi Sunak said, "I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis. I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said I can make up for that if we visit a mandir this time," he added. 

 He further said that faith is something very important as it gives strength and resilience during stress.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Javelin thrower Annu finishes 7th in Diamond League
Javelin thrower Annu finishes 7th in Diamond League

Annu Rani continued her disappointing form this season with an effort of 57.74m in the women's javelin throw event.

In Pictures - What's special about Djokovic's phone celebration
In Pictures - What's special about Djokovic's phone celebration

A dialed-in Novak Djokovic disconnected Ben Shelton's dream US Open run in the semi-finals on Friday.

G20: Consensus reached on Delhi declaration, announces Modi
G20: Consensus reached on Delhi declaration, announces Modi

"Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi said while addressing the second session of the Summit at the...

G20 Summit begins: Here's what will happen over 2 days
G20 Summit begins: Here's what will happen over 2 days

The highly anticipated historic G20 Leader's Summit begins on Saturday, September 9, in New Delhi.

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma in joint lead at Irish Open
Golf: Shubhankar Sharma in joint lead at Irish Open

Shubhankar Sharma dropped a late bogey after a splendid front nine to shoot 6-under 66 and grab the joint lead at the Horizon Irish Open.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances