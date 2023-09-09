A 'proud Hindu' PM will visit Akshardham tomorrow





While talking with ANI, the UK PM said that he will visit Delhi's Akshardham temple tomorrow.





Expressing pride for his 'Hindu' roots, Rishi Sunak yesterday expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple, here in India, during his stay for the G20 Summit.





Sunak said that he has "enormous respect' for PM Modi and said that he is keen to support him in making G20 an enormous success.





Speaking exclusively to ANI, Rishi Sunak said, "I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis. I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said I can make up for that if we visit a mandir this time," he added.





He further said that faith is something very important as it gives strength and resilience during stress.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is in India for the G20 Summit, is scheduled to visit Delhi's Akshardham temple on Sunday.