A corridor through India, Middle East, Europe soon
September 09, 2023  18:07
PM with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
A connectivity corridor through India, the Middle East and Europe will soon be launched, sources said on Saturday. They said it will be a historic and first of its kind initiative for cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, France, Italy, Germany and the US. 

 The development comes amid the ongoing G20 summit which, in a major diplomatic breakthrough for India, agreed on a join declaration. PTI
