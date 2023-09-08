RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why are Bangladesh PM and MoS Darshana laughing?
September 08, 2023  15:19
image
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit which is being hosted by India this year. 

 Sheikh Hasina was received by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles and in Ministry of Railways at the Delhi Airport. India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. 

No, we don't know why Sheikh Hasina and Jardosh were laughing but the India-Bangladesh partnership has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region and beyond. 

 According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India was the first country to recognize Bangladesh as a separate and independent state and established diplomatic relations with the country immediately after its independence in December 1971. India's links with Bangladesh are civilisational, cultural, social and economic.
