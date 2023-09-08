RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Union min greets British PM with 'Jai Siyaram'
September 08, 2023  20:51
image
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was greeted with the salutation of "Jai Siyaram" by Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who received the visiting dignitary upon his arrival here on Friday to attend the G20 summit.
   
Choubey informed Sunak that he is an MP from Buxar which, he noted, is an ancient town of religious significance and is believed to be the place where Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman had studied under the tutelage of Vishwamitra, the minister's office said in a statement.
 
The British prime minister, who is of Indian origin, has often emphasised his Hindu roots and said he is proud of it.
 
"Sunak keenly heard the spiritual and cultural story of India," the statement said, adding that the minister welcomed him and his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, as India's son-in-law and daughter as well.
 
"India is a land of your ancestors. Everybody is enthusiastic at your arrival," Choubey told them.
 
The minister gifted Sunak a rudraksh, Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa, the statement added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Reliance-NVIDIA to build AI supercomputers in India
Reliance-NVIDIA to build AI supercomputers in India

US technology company NVIDIA and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Friday announced a partnership to build AI supercomputers in India. "The companies will work together to build AI infrastructure that is over an order...

2 killed, 45 injured in fresh violence in Manipur
2 killed, 45 injured in fresh violence in Manipur

Firing between security forces and armed men has been reported from Pallel area of Manipur's Tengnoupal district since early hours of Friday, officials said.

Shubhankar in sole lead at Irish Open golf
Shubhankar in sole lead at Irish Open golf

Shubhankar Sharma shot his best round of 2023 as he fired a flawless 7-under 65, that included an eagle and five birdies.

INDIA vs NDA: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today
INDIA vs NDA: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today

The results for bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states will be declared on Friday in what is being seen as a major test for the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led...

Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne came on as a concussion substitute to steer Australia to a three-wicket win over South Africa in a One-Day International on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances