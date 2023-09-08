RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Two ex-PMs invited for G20 dinner, they are...
September 08, 2023  10:04
Delhi Police's 'Parakram' vans are part of the security arrangement
Delhi Police's 'Parakram' vans are part of the security arrangement
The national capital is all decked up magnificently to hold the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. Diginatories from across the world have started arriving in Delhi to participate in the mega event.

 Besides the foreign delegates parliamentarians and ministers in the current Cabinet, the G20 Summit dinner will be attended by some of the former senior leaders of the nation. 

 Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the G20 Summit dinner, sources told ANI. 

 US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are going to attend the event in the country's capital city. 

 Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the weekend summit. China, however, will be represented at the summit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia. 

 This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India. Extensive preparations have been underway to portray India's tradition and strength.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meat-eating led to cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal: IIT-Mandi director
Meat-eating led to cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal: IIT-Mandi director

There was no response from Behera on the controversy. His comments attracted criticism from netizens.

Tata Steel Chess India: Praggnanandhaa ends joint third
Tata Steel Chess India: Praggnanandhaa ends joint third

In the most awaited contest of the tournament, Gukesh took on Praggnanandhaa in the penultimate round.

Messi in contention for Ballon d'Or; no Ronaldo in nominees
Messi in contention for Ballon d'Or; no Ronaldo in nominees

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award five times, did not receive a nomination for the first time in 20 years.

Direct listing of firms at GIFT City likely by year-end
Direct listing of firms at GIFT City likely by year-end

The International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) plans to operationalise the framework for direct listing of companies at International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) exchanges by the end of the year, said Chairperson K...

Always believed in...: Congress on Sanatan Dharma row
Always believed in...: Congress on Sanatan Dharma row

The assertion came amid a political row after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated. Also, DMK leader A Raja reportedly said Sanatan...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances