Two ex-PMs invited for G20 dinner, they are...

Besides the foreign delegates parliamentarians and ministers in the current Cabinet, the G20 Summit dinner will be attended by some of the former senior leaders of the nation.





Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the G20 Summit dinner, sources told ANI.





US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are going to attend the event in the country's capital city.





Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the weekend summit. China, however, will be represented at the summit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia.





This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India. Extensive preparations have been underway to portray India's tradition and strength.

The national capital is all decked up magnificently to hold the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. Diginatories from across the world have started arriving in Delhi to participate in the mega event.