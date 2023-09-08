RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Snag on Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat forces stoppage before entering Agra station
September 08, 2023  00:48
File image
A technical issue on the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express automatically stopped the train as it was about to enter the Agra Cantonment station, a railway official said on Thursday. 

The train was on its way to the Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi from the Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal. 

It resumed its journey less than 10 minutes later after the issue was resolved, she added. 

Prashasti Srivastav, the public relations officer for North Central Railway in Agra, said the technical issue was reported at 11.07 am as the train was about to enter the station for a scheduled stop. The train resumed its journey from the Agra Cantonment station at 11.14 am, she added. 

Srivastav told reporters, "The Bhopal to Delhi Vande Bharat train had a technical issue. The train had an automatic stoppage before entering the platform of Agra Cantonment station." 

She further said, "The vigilance device (installed in Vande Bharat trains) breaks automatically when it notices safety-related issues. We have initiated a probe and will act accordingly." -- PTI
