Samajwadi Party defeats BJP by 42,759 votes in Ghosi bypoll
September 08, 2023  19:06
Just In: Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh wins Ghosi assembly bypoll defeating Dara Singh Chauhan of BJP by 42,759 votes.
