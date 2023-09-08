SA prez, Russia FM, UN Secy Gen, Oman PM arrive

SA prez, Russia FM, UN Secy Gen, Oman PM arriveSeptember 08, 2023 16:11
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received a rousing welcome as he arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit hosted by India this year.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Delhi for the G 20 Summit. He will be standing in for Russia president Vladimir Putin.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Delhi.
Oman PM and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrives in Delhi for the G 20 Summit.