Rahul Gandhi holds talks with European Parliament members in Brussels





According to sources, the human rights situation in Manipur was among the topics that were raised during his meetings in the Belgian capital.





This comes against the backdrop of a resolution entitled ndia, the situation in Manipur' which had been adopted by the European Parliament in July.





The discussions in Brussels, which were not listed on the official parliamentary agenda of the day, were described as successful by Opposition party sources.





India in the past has said that the Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.





"The European Parliament would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in July when the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the human rights situation in India, with particular reference to the clashes in Manipur. -- PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held closed-door meetings with some members of the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday, marking the start of his three-nation European tour.