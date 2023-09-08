Putin, Xi absence won't make a difference: Germany





In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ackermann said "President Putin didn't attend the last Summit either. I think that was to be expected. We were a little surprised by the Chinese no-attendance by President Xi Jinping. But let me say very clearly, this is a G 20 plus meeting. I think when you have the Chinese PM in attendance and not the Chinese President - it doesn't make a big difference.'





"One should not let this Summit be overshadowed by the non-attendance of one President. I think the Chinese PM is a very good representative of China and China will make its voice heard at the table," the Ambassador added.





The German envoy also endorsed India's move to invite the African Union for permanent membership in G20 and said his country supports India's call.





He said, "We wholeheartedly support this Indian endeavour to get the new member at the table in the form of the African Union. That will be the second big Union of countries, next to the European Union. We are completely in favour of it."





The ambassador affirmed that India's presidency has elevated the G20 to the next level and hoped that the G20 outcome statement will be consented to by most of the G20 states. -- PTI

