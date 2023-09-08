RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Princeton prof says India's growth story is fake
September 08, 2023  10:53
Indian authorities are downplaying inconvenient macroeconomic facts so that they can celebrate seemingly flattering headline figures ahead of hosting the G20 summit. But in covering up the growing struggles faced by the vast majority of Indians, they are playing a cynical and dangerous game, says Ashoka Mody.

He is Visiting Professor of International Economic Policy at Princeton University and previously worked for the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. 

Read the column here. 
