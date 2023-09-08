RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM to hold more than 15 bilateral meets during G20
September 08, 2023  10:13
PM Modi with US President Joe Biden in Bali
PM Narendra Modi will be holding more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders.

8th Sept: Leaders of US, Mauritius, Bangladeshi and USA.

9th Sept: UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.

10th Sept: PM will hold a working lunch meeting with President Macron of France. 

Pull-asides: Canada, Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.
