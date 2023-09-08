RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM: Looking forward to today's meetings with...
September 08, 2023  13:50
The worldÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂs tallest Nataraja at the Bharat Mandapam venue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with US President Joe Biden, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday evening. 

 "The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation," Modi said on X. 

The meetings are scheduled to be held at the prime minister's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit starting Saturday. 

 The prime minister is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the summit.

 On Saturday, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events. 

 On Sunday, he will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said. 

 The prime minister will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. Besides, he will have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, the sources said. PTI
