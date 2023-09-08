RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Oil spill reported from Uran beach near Mumbai
September 08, 2023  18:07
Representational image
Representational image
A minor crude oil spill was reported at the seashore near Pirwadi beach of Uran in Navi Mumbai but the spill was soon arrested, sources said. 

The spill was reported around 0545 hours on Friday. 

The Oil Spill Response (OSR) team of ONGC Uran rushed to the spot, 
they said, adding that the root cause was detected and the spill stopped. 

Corrective measures were taken and the spill was arrested immediately, they said. 

The cause of the spill was not immediately known. 

Undersea pipelines bring crude oil from State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fields in the Arabian Sea to Uran before it is transferred to refineries for processing into fuels like petrol and diesel. 

The pipeline had spills in the past, too, the last major one being in 2013. 

Sources said government authorities have been briefed by ONGC management about the incident. It was assured that there is no reason for panic as the spilled oil quantity was very small and it is being recovered.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai flight attendant's murder accused found hanging in custody
Mumbai flight attendant's murder accused found hanging in custody

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly killing flight attendant Rupal Ogrey, was found hanging in the Mumbai police's custody in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Pretty, Pretty Priyamani!
Pretty, Pretty Priyamani!

Priyamani's got style tips for everyone -- boomers, Gen X, Z and Y, millennials and Gen Alpha.

Biden, Modi likely to take forward GE jet engine deal
Biden, Modi likely to take forward GE jet engine deal

United States President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to make meaningful advancements on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology during their bilateral talks, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan...

ASI gets 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi survey
ASI gets 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi survey

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath temple here, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne came on as a concussion substitute to steer Australia to a three-wicket win over South Africa in a One-Day International on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances