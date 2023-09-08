Murals, graffiti, lighting... Delhi decks up for G20





The G20 Summit being held in New Delhi under India's Presidency will draw the participation of the top leaders.





The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States -- and the European Union.





During the summit, the national capital will play host to US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.





The authorities have beautified roads, footpaths, roundabouts, markets, flyovers, and public areas with over 1 lakh potted plants.





With bright murals, graffiti and painted walls, New Delhi has pulled out all the stops to ensure a smooth G20 Summit that will host world leaders on September 9 and 10.