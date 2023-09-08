RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man arrested in north Delhi for hoax alert on G20 Summit
September 08, 2023  20:33
A 21-year-old man was arrested from north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area on Friday for allegedly making a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit, officials said.
 
The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the Pragati Maidan area where the G20 Summit is being held, they said.
 
Taking swift action, Bhalswa Dairy police team traced the accused and arrested him for spreading false information in public.
 
The official 'X' handle of DCP Outer North was on Friday tagged on a post by the handle of one Kuldeep Sah in which he said that "an auto-rickshaw driver was going towards Pragati Maidan with guns and explosive" and a photo of the auto was also uploaded with the post, said a senior police officer.
 
Considering the sensitivity of the post, the police checked and found the auto registered in the name of Gurmeet Singh (50), a resident of SSN Park, an official  said.
 
"The address was visited where auto driver Harcharan Singh (48) was found who stated that the vehicle was registered in his brother's name and he was using it for carrying material of clothes in Chandani Chowk area. He further stated that he was having dispute with one Kuldeep Sah who reside in same street over parking of his auto," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said. -- PTI
