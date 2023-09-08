RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Mamata to leave for Delhi today for president's G20 dinner tomorrow
September 08, 2023  11:03
The G20 members at a glance. KBK Infographics
The G20 members at a glance. KBK Infographics
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be travelling to New Delhi on Friday afternoon to attend President Droupadi Murmu's dinner invitation on the occasion of the G20 meeting, officials said. 

 During her visit to the national capital, Banerjee will meet leaders of different political parties, besides attending the official engagements, they said. 

 The president will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit of world leaders. Banerjee was earlier scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Saturday, but it was rescheduled to Friday owing to regulation of flight movements in the national capital due to the G20 summit, officials said. 

 The chief minister will return to Kolkata on Sunday, they said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dipak Gupta to be interim MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank
Dipak Gupta to be interim MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

The Reserve Bank has given its nod for appointment of Dipak Gupta as interim managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank following the resignation of Uday Kotak. RBI through its letter dated September 7, 2023, approved Gupta's...

US Open PIX: Sabalenka beats Keys; sets up Gauff final
US Open PIX: Sabalenka beats Keys; sets up Gauff final

Images from the US Open women's semi-finals on Thursday.

Dhoni Plays Golf With Trump!
Dhoni Plays Golf With Trump!

Dhoni is on a holiday in the US with Hitesh and another friend Rajiv Sharma. He tried his hand at shooting at the Apex Shooting Center and also watched the US Open quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Manipur: Security forces, armed men exchange fire
Manipur: Security forces, armed men exchange fire

Firing between security forces and armed men has been reported from Pallel area of Manipur's Tengnoupal district since early hours of Friday, officials said.

Dilli Door Nahin Hain, Biden Saab!
Dilli Door Nahin Hain, Biden Saab!

Air Force One with United States President Joe Biden on board left Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 1645 local time on Thursday afternoon.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances