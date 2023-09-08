RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kashmir valley set to host its first-ever auto-cross event
September 08, 2023  01:10
File image
File image
The Kashmir valley is set to host its first-ever auto-cross motorsports event from September 22, which would provide a platform for established and aspiring racers to showcase their talent. 

The event is a collaboration between J&K Motorsport Federation and the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India. 

"The JK AutoX 2023, a premier motor sporting event set to captivate the hearts and minds of enthusiasts and fans alike, is being held from September 22-24," the organisers told a press conference in Srinagar. 

They said the event promises to bring together the best of motorsports talent, cutting-edge technology, and adrenaline-pumping action in the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir. 

The event will take place at a two-km, close circuit, track at Nowgam in the outskirts of the city here. This event will feature autocross close racing that features head-to-head competitions on a specially designed circuit that demands precision, agility, and split-second decision-making, the organisers said. -- PTI
