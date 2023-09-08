RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Just hours before G20 meet, PM says, I believe...
September 08, 2023  16:46
No, not the Covid lockdown, this is Connaught Place shut for G20
A day before the G20 Summit begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that it will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development. 

 Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he said on X that it is important to emulate his mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue, as he underlined India's great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress. 

 "We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century. We attach immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure. We will also collectively work to further gender equality, women empowerment and ensure world peace," he said. 

 Rooted in our cultural ethos, India's G20 presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', deeply resonates with our world view that the whole world is one family, he said. 

 "India's G20 presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South," he added. 

 Noting that it is the first-ever G20 summit being hosted by India, he said India is delighted to host the 18th summit on the weekend at the iconic Bharat Mandapam. "It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development," he said. -- PTI
