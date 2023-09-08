Japan PM arrives

Sign inCreate Account
Ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2023, Team India players opted for indoor nets training in Colombo.
The results for bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states will be declared on Friday in what is being seen as a major test for the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led...
Investment growth moderated slightly in the economy during the first quarter (Q1) of the current financial year (2023-24, or FY24), notwithstanding the front-loading of capital expenditure (capex) by the Centre. This was also the case...
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award five times, did not receive a nomination for the first time in 20 years.
'I faced difficulties, but today when I look back, it all looks mazedar (fun).'