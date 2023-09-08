RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Japan PM arrives
September 08, 2023  14:50
image
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi for the G 20 Summit. At the airport, Kishida was received by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
