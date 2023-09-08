RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Italian PM arrives in Delhi, 2nd visit in 6 months
September 08, 2023  11:31
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit scheduled to be held under India's Presidency on September 9-10. 

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje welcomed Meloni at the airport. Earlier this March, Meloni had visited India to attend the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue. 

During her visit, she held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi. The two leaders decided to elevate the India-Italy partnership to the level of strategic partnership. India and Italy are ancient civilizations with trade ties for over 2000 years. 

Political relations between India and Italy were established in 1947. 

The G20 Summit is being held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. This is the first time that a G20 Summit is taking place under India's presidency. -- ANI
