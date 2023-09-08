RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA vs NDA: Counting for key bypolls begins
September 08, 2023  08:30
image
The counting of votes for the seven assembly seats across six states that went to bypolls on Tuesday last week, began at 8 am across centres set up in the respective states on Friday.

The bypoll results are seen as a test for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the five state assembly elections scheduled later this year and the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The seven seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

While the Bageshwar, Dhupguri and Dhanpur seats were held by the BJP, the Ghosi seat was held by the Samajwadi Party, Boxanagar by the Communist Party of India-Marxist, Dumri by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Puthuppally by the Congress.  -- ANI
