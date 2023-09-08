RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
India, US settle last trade dispute on poultry at WTO
September 08, 2023  23:02
image
India and the US have settled the last trade dispute at the World Trade Organisation over poultry products, according to a joint statement released on Friday. 

With this, the two countries have mutually resolved all the seven pending trade disputes at the WTO. 

"The leaders lauded the settlement of the seventh and last outstanding WTO dispute between India and the United States. This follows the unprecedented settlement of six outstanding bilateral trade disputes in the WTO in June 2023," the joint statement said. 

It was issued after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joseph R Biden, Jr., in New Delhi. 

Biden is here to attend the G20 Summit to be held on Saturday and Sunday. Modi and the US President vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines. 

In their over 50-minute talks, the two leaders deliberated on India's G20 presidency, cooperation in nuclear energy, critical and emerging technologies such as 6G and artificial intelligence, and ways to fundamentally reshape multilateral development banks. 

Earlier, the seventh dispute was discussed during the visit of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai's meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meeting last month in Delhi. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'My 12 YO is disobedient, doesn't study. Pls help'
'My 12 YO is disobedient, doesn't study. Pls help'

rediffGURU Aruna Agarwal, a qualified child psychologist and behaviour therapist with over 20 years of experience, offers expert parenting advice.

Karun Nair to play county cricket with Northamptonshire
Karun Nair to play county cricket with Northamptonshire

Nair is only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple-hundred for India in Test cricket. He achieved the feat in December 2016, scoring an unbeaten 303 in his third Test against England in Chennai.

Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine
Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine

A day ahead of the G20 Summit, it was not very clear whether a consensus on the text to describe the Ukraine crisis in the joint leaders' declaration was achieved with China appearing to emerge as the main stumbling block to bridge the...

ISRO, NASA in talks to place Indian on ISS next year
ISRO, NASA in talks to place Indian on ISS next year

India and the US on Friday said they have started talks to put in place a strategic framework for human space flight by year-end as they plan to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024.

Praggnanandhaa takes lead with five successive wins
Praggnanandhaa takes lead with five successive wins

In round 3, the Indian defeated German GM Vincent Keymar with the game decided in the rook endgame after Praggnanandhaa managed to win two pawns, following which Keymar resigned.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances