India, US settle last trade dispute on poultry at WTO





With this, the two countries have mutually resolved all the seven pending trade disputes at the WTO.





"The leaders lauded the settlement of the seventh and last outstanding WTO dispute between India and the United States. This follows the unprecedented settlement of six outstanding bilateral trade disputes in the WTO in June 2023," the joint statement said.





It was issued after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joseph R Biden, Jr., in New Delhi.





Biden is here to attend the G20 Summit to be held on Saturday and Sunday. Modi and the US President vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.





In their over 50-minute talks, the two leaders deliberated on India's G20 presidency, cooperation in nuclear energy, critical and emerging technologies such as 6G and artificial intelligence, and ways to fundamentally reshape multilateral development banks.





Earlier, the seventh dispute was discussed during the visit of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai's meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meeting last month in Delhi. -- PTI

India and the US have settled the last trade dispute at the World Trade Organisation over poultry products, according to a joint statement released on Friday.