RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Princeton prof says India's growth story is fake
September 08, 2023  10:53
image
Indian authorities are downplaying inconvenient macroeconomic facts so that they can celebrate seemingly flattering headline figures ahead of hosting the G20 summit. But in covering up the growing struggles faced by the vast majority of Indians, they are playing a cynical and dangerous game, says Ashoka Mody.

He is Visiting Professor of International Economic Policy at Princeton University and previously worked for the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. 

Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne came on as a concussion substitute to steer Australia to a three-wicket win over South Africa in a One-Day International on Thursday.

SRK Fans Pack Cinema in Kashmir
SRK Fans Pack Cinema in Kashmir

Shah Rukh Khan fans flocked to Kashmir's first and only multiplex INOX Cinema in Srinagar on Thursday, September 7, 2023, to watch Jawan, his latest action thriller.

'Many times I felt I wouldn't survive'
'Many times I felt I wouldn't survive'

'I faced difficulties, but today when I look back, it all looks mazedar (fun).'

Living In Employer Accommodation? Read This
Living In Employer Accommodation? Read This

Employees who benefit from rent-free accommodation should pay heed to these new regulations, especially if they are in the higher salary brackets.

Nikki Haley, not Vivek Ramaswamy, can defeat Biden: Poll
Nikki Haley, not Vivek Ramaswamy, can defeat Biden: Poll

Indian American Nikki Haley is the only Republican presidential aspirant who can defeat President Joe Biden in the November 2024 polls, a CNN poll has revealed.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances