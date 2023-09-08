RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India is facing threat to secularism, Modi going against...: Stalin
September 08, 2023  18:44
Stating that the country's secularism and unity are under threat and that an attempt is being made to destroy social justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of functioning against the Constitution of India. 

After he came to power, the Prime Minister said that the Indian constitution was his 'veda' and even bowed before Parliament. "But now he is going against the Constitution. People should realise this and oppose it," the chief minister said while addressing a meeting at the Kerala Media Academy here. 

"There's a threat to India's unity and diversity, and secularism, and an attempt is being made to destroy social justice. Through this, they (the BJP) are attempting to destroy India. We strongly oppose this," Stalin who is the president of the DMK, said. 

For some, the mention of the word 'Dravidam' is causing "irritation," he said, and added that the people of both the states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, belong to the same Dravidian family. He appealed to the people of both states to function like a double-barrelled gun to protect India. -- PTI 
