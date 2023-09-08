RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
India flexes culture muscle, G20 guests will see...
September 08, 2023  13:15
image
The national capital has started welcoming foreign delegates and leaders from all across the world for the G20 Summit. As a host nation, the Centre has taken special care of the arrangements and experiences of foreign dignitaries while they are in India. 

 For a unique experience for guests arriving at Bharat Mandapam, various exhibitions are being set up. These exhibits would showcase India's technological prowess and innovation and offer a multitude of unique experiences for foreign guests. 

The Global Summit will be held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. 

 Speaking of Indian tradition and culture, as part of the arrangement, a "Culture Corridor" has also been set up at the venue for the G20 guests, which will showcase a unique international project called 'Culture Corridor: G20 Digital Museum'. 

The culture corridor will represent and celebrate the shared heritage of G20 members and invitee countries. It will incorporate iconic and notable cultural objects and the heritage of the G20 members and nine invitee countries. 

 This Culture Corridor will serve as a powerful platform for promoting understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural expressions, knowledge sharing, inclusivity, and equality, and fostering a sense of shared identity.

 Digital India Experience Zone: The Digital India Experience Zone, being set up in Halls 4 and 14, will offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the power of technology being implemented by India firsthand. The Zone will provide key insights into the crucial initiatives of Digital India.

 Initiatives being showcased include Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini, ONDC, and Ask GITA. Ask GITA'"Guidance, Inspiration, Transformation, and Action'"combines the ancient wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita with cutting-edge AI technology. 

The Zone will also include MyGov, CoWIN, UMANG, JanDhan, e-NAM, GSTN, FastTag, and other such initiatives of the government. 

 RBI's Innovation Pavilion:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will display cutting-edge financial technologies at the G20 Summit, showcasing their potential to revolutionise the financial landscape. 

It will include products demonstrating unique facets of India's innovation in the financial sector. These include Central Bank Digital Currency; the Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit, which uses technology to provide loans in a digitised, paperless manner; and unique payment system products such as UPI One World, Rupay on the Go, and cross-border bill payment through Bharat Bill Payments. 

 Payment system experience centre: UPI One World is UPI designed for inbound foreign travellers who do not have bank accounts in India. Foreign nationals can open a prepaid payment instrument linked to UPI to experience hassle-free and secure payments during their stay in India. Delegates will be onboarded on UPI One World. Their wallets will be prefunded with Rs. 2000, which they can utilise as they desire. 

 Crafts Bazaar:  A 'Crafts Bazaar' is being set up in Hall No. 3 at Bharat Mandapam. It will showcase handicraft products from different parts of India, with a special focus on One District, One Product and GI-tagged items. It will offer delegates the unique opportunity to purchase locally sourced products.

Around 30 states and UTs, as well as central agencies like Khadi Village and Industries Commission, TRIFED, etc., will be participating in the Crafts Bazaar. --  ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Heavy industries' ministry scraps human safety tests for EV batteries
Heavy industries' ministry scraps human safety tests for EV batteries

The Centre on Wednesday scrapped the mandatory human safety tests for electric vehicle (EV) batteries required to qualify for incentives under various government schemes. The ministry of heavy industries, in its fresh guidelines, has...

Kings Cup: India's 12-match unbeaten streak ends with controversial loss
Kings Cup: India's 12-match unbeaten streak ends with controversial loss

India lose to Iraq in penalty shootout, face Lebanon in bronze medal playoff.

Bopanna enters US Open doubles final; sets 'oldest' record!
Bopanna enters US Open doubles final; sets 'oldest' record!

Interestingly, it was also in the US Open where Rohan Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010 along with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

Will Aamir Play 26/11 Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam?
Will Aamir Play 26/11 Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam?

Ashutosh Gowariker is all set to direct Kantara actor Rishab Shetty in a Hindi-Kannada bi-lingual based on a historical figure.

Asian Games: 'Focus will be on executing my finishing skills to the T'
Asian Games: 'Focus will be on executing my finishing skills to the T'

Having made the cut for the 18-member squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Indian men's hockey team forward Gurjant Singh is looking to make an impact with his skills.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances