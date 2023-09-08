Gehlot's helicopter denied permission to go to Sikar in view of G20 Summit





Gehlot was scheduled to visit Sangliya Peeth in Sikar as part of the death anniversary programme of Baba Shri Khinwadas Ji Maharaj.





"Today there was a programme to go to Sangliya Peeth, Sikar, as part of the death anniversary programme of Baba Shri Khinwadas Ji Maharaj, but due to the G-20 meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, did not give permission to go to Sikar by helicopter from Udaipur due to which today I am not able to reach Sangliya Peeth," Gehlot said on 'X', formerly Twitter.

In view of the G20 Summit in the national capital, the Union Home Ministry on Friday did not allow Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's helicopter to go from Udaipur to Sikar following which his programme was cancelled.