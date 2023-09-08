RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
G20 summit: No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday
September 08, 2023  16:01
image
There will be no change of guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 9 due to the G20 summit, an official statement said on Friday. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge. 

 In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow (September 9, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to G20 summit." The G20 summit will be held in Delhi from September 9-10. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tibetans protest against China joining G20 meet in Delhi
Tibetans protest against China joining G20 meet in Delhi

Holding banners and raising anti-China slogans, protesters carried out a peaceful demonstration amid heavy personnel deployment, the police said.

ASI gets 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi survey
ASI gets 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi survey

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath temple here, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Ex-PMs, some Oppn CMs not to attend Prez's G20 dinner
Ex-PMs, some Oppn CMs not to attend Prez's G20 dinner

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda will not attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for world leaders on Saturday due to 'health reasons'.

Stringent traffic curbs kick in as Delhi welcomes G20 leaders
Stringent traffic curbs kick in as Delhi welcomes G20 leaders

Police have advised people to use the navigation app 'Mapmyindia' to get around the city till the restrictions are in place.

Crypto can't be legal tender; blanket ban not easy: IMF-FSB paper
Crypto can't be legal tender; blanket ban not easy: IMF-FSB paper

Crypto assets should not be granted official currency or legal tender status, the much-awaited synthesis paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB) has said ahead of the G20 leadership summit under...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances