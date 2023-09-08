RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
G20: Security upped in Tibetan settlements
September 08, 2023  12:00
A police patrol down the Yamuna
A police patrol down the Yamuna
Ahead of the G20 summit, security forces have been deployed near north Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla area in anticipation of a protest by some Tibetans on Friday, police officials said. Majnu ka Tilla is a Tibetan settlement. 

 "We have barricaded a certain part of Majnu ka Tilla. Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told PTI. 

 The step has been taken in anticipation of a protest by Tibetans, the officials said. 

 The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in the national capital over the weekend. In the run-up to the summit, security has been beefed up across the city, especially in New Delhi district, with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil. Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bangladeshi flyer tries to kiss, flash Vistara crew; held
Bangladeshi flyer tries to kiss, flash Vistara crew; held

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly sexually harassing a female flight attendant on board a Muscat-Dhaka flight travelling via Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

Investment growth comes up short despite govt's capex push
Investment growth comes up short despite govt's capex push

Investment growth moderated slightly in the economy during the first quarter (Q1) of the current financial year (2023-24, or FY24), notwithstanding the front-loading of capital expenditure (capex) by the Centre. This was also the case...

Soccer PIX: Messi magic guides Argentina; Denmark, France cruise
Soccer PIX: Messi magic guides Argentina; Denmark, France cruise

Lionel Messi's second-half goal gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Thursday to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off on the right foot.

Dipak Gupta to be interim MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank
Dipak Gupta to be interim MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

The Reserve Bank has given its nod for appointment of Dipak Gupta as interim managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank following the resignation of Uday Kotak. RBI through its letter dated September 7, 2023, approved Gupta's...

US Open PIX: Sabalenka beats Keys; sets up Gauff final
US Open PIX: Sabalenka beats Keys; sets up Gauff final

Images from the US Open women's semi-finals on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances