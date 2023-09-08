RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


G20 delegates greeted with 'Willkomen', 'Swagatam'
September 08, 2023  18:17
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
From 'Bienvenue' in French to 'Hosgeldiniz' in Turkish, G20 delegates and other international guests will be greeted in multiple languages when they enter the delegation centre at the Summit venue here.
   
In a spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', 'welcome' has been printed in languages of all G20 member nations and invited countries, on an official welcome backdrop installed in the Delegation Offices set up at Hall no. 14 of the Bharat Mandapam complex.
 
From 'Willkomen' in German to 'Selamat Datang' in Indonesian and 'Bienvenido' in Spanish to Hosgeldiniz' in Turkish, the backdrop wears a colourful look.
 
In a late Thursday night post on 'X', G20 India shared glimpses of the 'RBI Innovation Hub Pavillion', 'Digital India Experience Zone' and other facilities which have been created for delegates and others, in a video of the Bharat Mandapam.
 
In the short video, G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla also gave a sneak peek into dedicated office spaces which have been built for delegates of all G20 members nations and invited countries, besides a common spacious lounge area.
 
The welcome backdrop was also shown in the video.
 
From greetings in Bangla to German and Russian to Mandarin, the massive backdrop fronted by flags of all G20 members and invited countries and international organisations, paints a picture of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future. -- the theme of India's presidency of the G20. -- PTI
