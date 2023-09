Read the report here.

August 30 was the first time 76-year-old Anjaria Yadav saw water flowing from a tap in Uttar Pradesh's Lahuria Dah village. Like her, the whole village knew who to thank: "It was DM sahab (District Magistrate Divya Mittal) who made it possible," said Yadav, sitting at her son's tea stall on the highway which leads to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.