Congress, CPM cadres clash in Puthuppally
September 08, 2023  21:55
Congress victory rally in Puthuppally
Congress victory rally in Puthuppally
A clash broke out between youth wing members of the Congress and the ruling CPI-M in Manarcad area of Puthuppally constituency on Friday soon after the by-election results were declared.  

The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the two groups which hurled stones at each other, leaving five people injured. 

At least three activists of the Youth Congress and two from the CPI-M's youth wing DYFI suffered injuries, the police said, adding that the situation was brought under control. 

Senior police officials from the district, including the SP, are camping in the region. 

While the DYFI members alleged that the houses of party workers were attacked when the celebratory procession of the Congress was taken out, Youth Congress workers claimed that stones were hurled at their rally.  

Left candidate in the constituency Jaick C Thomas told the media that Congress workers vandalised the shop of a DYFI office-bearer.  

"During the Youth Congress victory march, the Congress workers attacked the house of the DYFI office-bearer. The election here was held peacefully, there was no violence here. But the march led by the Youth Congress leaders turned violent," he alleged. 

A senior police official told PTI that the crowd was dispersed, and the situation was brought under control.  
