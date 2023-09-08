BJP wins Tripura bypolls

Sign inCreate Account
The Reserve Bank has given its nod for appointment of Dipak Gupta as interim managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank following the resignation of Uday Kotak. RBI through its letter dated September 7, 2023, approved Gupta's...
Images from the US Open women's semi-finals on Thursday.
Dhoni is on a holiday in the US with Hitesh and another friend Rajiv Sharma. He tried his hand at shooting at the Apex Shooting Center and also watched the US Open quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.
Firing between security forces and armed men has been reported from Pallel area of Manipur's Tengnoupal district since early hours of Friday, officials said.
Air Force One with United States President Joe Biden on board left Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 1645 local time on Thursday afternoon.