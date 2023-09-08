RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
BJP leads in both seats in Tripura by-elections
September 08, 2023  10:50
File pic
File pic
The BJP on Friday morning was leading in both assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district where bypolls were held, according to the Election Commission. After four rounds of counting, BJP's Tafajjal Hossain was leading by 25,478 votes in the Boxanagar seat. 

CPI(M) candidate Mizan Hossain was at the second spot. In the Dhanpur seat, BJP's Bindu Debnath was ahead by 14,384 votes after four rounds of counting. CPI(M)'s Kaushik Chanda was trailing. 

 The counting of votes began at 8 am, and six rounds of counting will be held in the two seats. The polling for the by-elections was held on September 5. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats. 

 The counting was being held at the Sonamura Girls' School amid tight security. Alleging large-scale rigging during the polling and inaction by the Election Commission, the opposition CPI(M) was boycotting the counting of votes. 

The two seats are witnessing a one-on-one fight between the ruling BJP and the CPI(M) with the other two opposition parties, Tipra Motha and Congress, not fielding any candidates.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dipak Gupta to be interim MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank
Dipak Gupta to be interim MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

The Reserve Bank has given its nod for appointment of Dipak Gupta as interim managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank following the resignation of Uday Kotak. RBI through its letter dated September 7, 2023, approved Gupta's...

US Open PIX: Sabalenka beats Keys; sets up Gauff final
US Open PIX: Sabalenka beats Keys; sets up Gauff final

Images from the US Open women's semi-finals on Thursday.

Dhoni Plays Golf With Trump!
Dhoni Plays Golf With Trump!

Dhoni is on a holiday in the US with Hitesh and another friend Rajiv Sharma. He tried his hand at shooting at the Apex Shooting Center and also watched the US Open quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Manipur: Security forces, armed men exchange fire
Manipur: Security forces, armed men exchange fire

Firing between security forces and armed men has been reported from Pallel area of Manipur's Tengnoupal district since early hours of Friday, officials said.

Dilli Door Nahin Hain, Biden Saab!
Dilli Door Nahin Hain, Biden Saab!

Air Force One with United States President Joe Biden on board left Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 1645 local time on Thursday afternoon.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances