BJP leads in both seats in Tripura by-elections





CPI(M) candidate Mizan Hossain was at the second spot. In the Dhanpur seat, BJP's Bindu Debnath was ahead by 14,384 votes after four rounds of counting. CPI(M)'s Kaushik Chanda was trailing.





The counting of votes began at 8 am, and six rounds of counting will be held in the two seats. The polling for the by-elections was held on September 5. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats.





The counting was being held at the Sonamura Girls' School amid tight security. Alleging large-scale rigging during the polling and inaction by the Election Commission, the opposition CPI(M) was boycotting the counting of votes.





The two seats are witnessing a one-on-one fight between the ruling BJP and the CPI(M) with the other two opposition parties, Tipra Motha and Congress, not fielding any candidates.

