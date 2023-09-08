RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
September 08, 2023  19:45
United States President Joe Biden arrived in Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Biden is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Modi on Friday itself. During the meeting, the two leaders are likely to review the progress made on the decisions that they took during the prime minister's official state visit to Washington in June.

The US president will follow COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.

First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus both on Monday and Tuesday but his results were negative.

India is set to make a dash for the goal line at the two-day summit starting Saturday in addressing some of the complex global challenges such as concerns of the Global South, consequences of the Ukraine conflict, gloomy economic scenario, and fostering inclusive growth amid a fragmented geopolitical environment.
