Amusement ride turns fatal as woman falls off Ferris wheel in Noida
September 08, 2023  01:20
image
A 55-year-old woman died allegedly after she fell off a Ferris wheel (giant wheel) installed at a fair ground in Noida, while his daughter-in-law and grandson suffered injuries, police officials said on Thursday. 

Two people, including the organiser of the fair and the wheel operator, have been taken into police custody, the officials said. 

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Shakit Mohan Avasthy said the incident took place at the Som Bazar Mela in Sector 44, under Sector 39 police station limits, on Wednesday night. 

"The fair has been organised here traditionally. On Wednesday, two women got severely injured while coming down from the amusement ride. A child who was along with them also suffered some injuries," Avasthy said. 

"The women were taken to a hospital where Usha (55) died during treatment while her daughter in law Shalu is undergoing treatment but is in a stable condition," the officer said. -- PTI
