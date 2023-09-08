AI platform called Jugalbandi at G20 can do this...





'Jugalbandi' is a free and open platform that combines the power of ChatGPT and Indian language translation models under the 'Bhashini' mission to power conversational AI solutions in any domain.





High-quality conversational AI in over 50 Indian languages can enable all kinds of solutions by cutting through language and interaction barriers. With the help of Myscheme.gov.in, 'Jugalbandi' ' is already powering WhatsApp and Telegram chatbots that allow anybody to ask questions about 121 government schemes in 10 Indian languages.





'Jugalbandi' stack-based apps such as JIVA and JAGRIT can power Whatsapp and Telegram chatbots and apps that can democratize access to legal information. Jugalbandi can power Whatsapp and Telegram chatbots and apps that can bring quality healthcare to citizens. Jugalbandi' is a platform under the Bhashini, which is a local language translation mission that aims to break the barrier between various Indian tongues by using available technology. -- ANI

To showcase India's reach in power conversation through Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in any domain, 'Jugalbandi' has been set up at one of the pavillions at the G20 Summit venue in Pragati Maidan.