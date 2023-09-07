Will send you on Chandrayaan-4: Khattar to woman





In an unverified video which went viral, the woman is heard asking for setting up a factory in her neighbouring village of Bhatol Jattan so that it can generate employment opportunities for women.





In response to this, in the video clip, Khattar is heard purportedly saying, "Agli baar chaand ke upar ek aur jo jayega na Chandrayaan-4, usme bhejenge. Baith jao. (next time you will be sent to the moon on Chandrayaan-4. Sit down)".





Opposition Congress and AAP on Thursday attacked Khattar over his "Chandrayaan" remarks.





The venue of the public gathering is not clear in the video clip.





Khattar is currently in Hisar district as part of his Jan Samvad programme.





The short video clip was shared online by some Congress and AAP leaders from the state.





Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda and Aam Aadmi Party leader Anurag Dhanda slammed Khattar.





"The sense of contempt and disrespect towards women is in the DNA of BJP/RSS only! The BJP CM of Haryana, in the arrogance of power, is shamelessly displaying the same anti-women thinking!" -- PTI

