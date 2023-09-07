RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


We were India since Alexanders time. Why drag the British into it?
September 07, 2023  14:55
Till recently it has always been the BJP that celebrates the use of India over Bharat. LK Advani lost an election by telling us that India was shining, Modi launched Make in India. Read Vir Sanghvi's column here. 
