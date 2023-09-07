We were India since Alexanders time. Why drag the British into it?September 07, 2023 14:55
Till recently it has always been the BJP that celebrates the use of India over Bharat. LK Advani lost an election by telling us that India was shining, Modi launched Make in India. Read Vir Sanghvi's column here.
TOP STORIES
Govt wanted Rs 3 lakh cr from RBI ahead of 2019 polls: Ex-Deputy Guv
The Reserve Bank (RBI) resisted a 'raid' planned by some in the government to extract Rs 2-3 lakh crore from its balance sheet in 2018 to meet populist spending in run-up to general elections, Viral Acharya, who was deputy governor at...