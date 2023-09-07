US Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden advance to semi-finals





The Indo-Australian pair, seeded sixth in the competition, defeated the American duo of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 7-6 (12-10), 6-1 in a quarter-final match that lasted one hour and 30 minutes at the Flushing Meadows, as per Olympics.com.





The first set was a closely-fought affair with both Bopanna-Ebden and Jackson Withrow-Nathaniel Lammons not conceding an inch. After gruelling 12 games, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden held their nerves and clinched the tie-breaker 12-10 and along with it, the opening set.





"Even though it was a little cloudy, the conditions here drain you. The first set was very crucial for us," Rohan Bopanna said as quoted by Olympics.com.





The second set was much easier for the Indo-Australian duo. Bopanna and Ebden dominated their American opponents to ensure a place in the final four. Bopanna and Ebden will face the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert for a place in the final. -- ANI

