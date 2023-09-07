RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US committed to India hosting successful G20
September 07, 2023  10:48
The Supreme Court lit up for G20
The US is committed to ensuring that India hosts a successful G20 Summit, the White House has said ahead of President Joe Biden's departure for New Delhi to attend the global summit and a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

 India is hosting the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Biden, 80, will travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. 

 On Friday, the president will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi and on Saturday and Sunday, he will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit. "We commend Prime Minister Modi for his leadership of the G20 this year and we are committed to helping ensure that India has a successful G20 host as they host (the summit) this year," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday. -- PTI
