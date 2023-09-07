RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Udhayanidhi should not make these statements: Raut
September 07, 2023  10:41
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says on Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement on Sanatan Dharma. "...I have heard that statement... Udhayanidhi Stalin is a minister and no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements. This could be DMK's view or his personal view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in this country and people of other religions also live in this country. Their religious sentiments can't be hurt."

The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings in the wake of the Sanatan Dharma remark row.

The First Information Report (FIR) against the DMK and Congress leaders was registered at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur .
