RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Tripura bypolls: CPI-M alleges large-scale rigging, to boycott counting
September 07, 2023  01:08
image
Alleging that the Election Commission did not take steps to prevent large-scale rigging in the Tripura by-elections, the CPI-M-led Left Front on Wednesday night announced that it will boycott the counting of votes. 

The polling for the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Sepahijala district was held on Tuesday. 

An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats. 

The Left Front alleged that large-scale rigging happened during the polling. 

"We drew the attention of the Election Commission right from the beginning of the polling. But, the sorry state of affairs was that no steps were taken to prevent the large-scale rigging," Left Front convenor Narayan Kar alleged. 

The Left Front demanded cancellation of the election, and announcement of fresh polling, but the EC refused to take any steps in this regard, he said. 

"The motive of the EC is amply clear. In this situation, what is the point of joining the counting of votes, scheduled for September 8? Therefore, we have decided to boycott the counting," he added. 

The by-election to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated by the death of CPI-M MLA Samsul Haque. 

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election in that seat. 

BJP's Tafajjal Hussain is contesting against CPI-M's Mizan Hussain from in the Boxanagar seat. 

It has 66 per cent minority voters of a total of 43,087 electors. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Army deploys indigenous, hi-tech drones along J-K's western, norther borders
Army deploys indigenous, hi-tech drones along J-K's western, norther borders

The Indian Army is also focussing on artificial intelligence and has begun a process in this direction.

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

Schedule: Asia Cup 2023
Schedule: Asia Cup 2023

The schedule of Asia Cup 2023.

SC panel lawyer objects to Manipur's reply on food, medicine shortage
SC panel lawyer objects to Manipur's reply on food, medicine shortage

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the chief secretary of Manipur said it was unfortunate that the platform of the top court was being "misutilised", apparently referring to the lawyer's claim.

US Open: Sabalenka eases past Zheng to enter semis
US Open: Sabalenka eases past Zheng to enter semis

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka crushed Zheng Qinwen 6-1 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday to reach her fifth straight Grand Slam semi-final.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances