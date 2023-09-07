TN BJP meets guv, asks him to sack Udhayanidhi





The delegation also demanded the dismissal of minister PK Sekar Babu for being a part of the 'Sanatana eradication' conference, which is a violation of his oath to office.





Speaking to reporters BJP leader Karu Nagarajan said, "If Udhayanidhi Stalin says he is to eradicate Sanatanam it means that he is calling for eradicating Hinduism. We gave the petition to the Governor requesting to sack Udhayanidhi Stalin from the cabinet for his remarks on Sanatanam. We also requested Governor RN Ravi to sack HR & CE minister Sekar Babu as he also participated in the same programme."





This came amid the nationwide controversy, that erupted after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son gave remarks on Sanatana Dharma.





Speaking at the Chennai conference last week, Udhayanidhi said 'Sanatana' (Sanatan Dharma) is like malaria and dengue, which should not be merely opposed but eradicated.





"A few things cannot be opposed but should only be abolished. We can't merely oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. They have to be eradicated. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," Stalin junior had said. -- PTI

A delegation of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Thursday met Governor RN Ravi and submitted a memorandum for his intervention in filing cases, in line with the Supreme Court's guidelines, against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his alleged hate speech at the 'Sanatana Eradication' conference.