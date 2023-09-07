RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prisoner escapes during Mumbai hospital visit, caught from crematorium hours later
September 07, 2023  01:25
A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner escaped from a Mumbai hospital where he was taken by the police for treatment on Wednesday, but was traced to a crematorium four hours later and arrested, an official said. 

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale said the man, Vivek Vishwanath Torde, an autorickshaw driver from Bhayandar in Thane district, was arrested in a criminal case and lodged at the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai as an undertrial. 

On Wednesday, he was taken to Maharashtra government-run JJ Hospital in central Mumbai for treatment of an ailment by the Navi Mumbai police when he escaped from the medical facility, he said. 

The JJ Marg police alerted their counterparts in Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar about the escapee and a search was launched for him, he said. 

Torde was a resident of Indira Nagar slums under Navghar police station limits. 

After four hours of search, he was found hiding in a crematorium in Indira Nagar slums from where he was arrested and handed over to the JJ Marg police, said the officer. -- PTI
