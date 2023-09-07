RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar conferred with honorary doctorate in UK
September 07, 2023  21:04
image
Award-winning lyricist, poet, scriptwriter and activist Javed Akhtar on Thursday received his Doctor of Literature honorary degree at a ceremony at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London. 

The 78-year-old has been conferred the honorary degree for his creative endeavours as a distinguished writer and his dedication to social justice as an activist. 

Dr Akhtar was accompanied at the ceremony by his actor wife, Shabana Azmi, and filmmaker son, Farhan Akhtar. 

"A luminary in Indian cinema and literature, Javed Akhtar's impact spans across writing, activism, and leadership," the SOAS citation reads. 

"As an award-winning scriptwriter, lyricist, poet, and activist, Akhtar's work has touched the hearts and minds of millions. His dedication to social justice, as reflected in his instrumental role in copyright reform, and his outspoken stance against religious fundamentalism highlight his commitment to a better society," it notes. 

The university highlighted Akhtar's many accolades, including numerous awards for his cinematic contributions, such as National Awards and Filmfare Awards, and recognition as the first Indian to be conferred the Richard Dawkins Award for critical thinking, which "underscores his influence as a thought leader'. 

Among the 2023 cohort of SOAS honorary doctorates, British Indian chef and bestselling cookbook author Asma Khan was conferred a Doctor of Science (Social Sciences) degree for reshaping the culinary landscape with her innovative approach to food and her commitment to social change. 

"As the first British chef profiled in Netflix's Emmy-nominated 'Chef's Table' series and a Vogue 25 Most Influential Women awardee, Khan's impact transcends borders. Her all-female kitchen team and dedication to inclusivity have earned her recognition as a trailblazer," reads her citation. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sales, outlook strong for P&G Hygiene and Healthcare
Sales, outlook strong for P&G Hygiene and Healthcare

P&G Hygiene and Healthcare's June quarter numbers were better than Street estimates, led by strong sales and robust margins. The company, which owns leading consumer brands like Whisper, Vicks and Old Spice, posted a 12.6 per cent...

At ASEAN, Modi presents 12-point proposal to bolster cooperation
At ASEAN, Modi presents 12-point proposal to bolster cooperation

Modi attended the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta. Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn also attended the summit.

Vivek Ramaswamy 'will pardon peaceful Jan 6 protesters'
Vivek Ramaswamy 'will pardon peaceful Jan 6 protesters'

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed that he will pardon all peaceful January 6 protesters if he gets elected as the next United States president in 2024.

Aditya-L1 takes a selfie, captures Earth, Moon
Aditya-L1 takes a selfie, captures Earth, Moon

The images show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023.

JSW group keen to launch car in EV segment at Rs 15-20 lakh price tag
JSW group keen to launch car in EV segment at Rs 15-20 lakh price tag

The promoter entities of JSW Group are in talks with several electric-car manufacturers in China to launch an electric car for the Indian market at Rs 15-20 lakh, a source close to the development said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances