Pak flag tied to balloons found in J-K's Udhampur
September 07, 2023  15:15
A Pakistan flag attached to a dozen white and green coloured balloons was on Thursday found in Payala Village of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, officials said. 

According to the Udhampur police, locals spotted the flag and balloons and informed police.

Police have confiscated the flag and balloons, Anwar-Ul-Haq, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhampur said. The incident took place in Payala Village of Ramnagar tehsil. 

 "Payala Village is very near the Samba District and the International Border. It is suspected that Pakistan's flag attached to the balloons filled with gas must have been flown by someone from Pakistan and could have drifted towards Indian territory and landed in the fields of village Payala. Police are investigating the matter as a precautionary measure, ASP Udhampur said. 

 "A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway," he added.
