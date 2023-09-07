No pre-arrest bail to lawyer accused of abetting suicide of ex Sena-UBT corporator





The plea filed by the accused, advocate Nilima Chavan, was rejected by additional sessions judge Raja Sasne, but detailed order is not available yet.





The body of the 62-year-old Shiv Sena-UBT leader was found on the tracks in the early hours of September 1 near suburban Ghatkopar station.





He was seen jumping in front of a local train heading for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.





Based on the complaint filed by More's son, an offence under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) was registered against lawyer Nilima Chavan at the Kurla Railway Police Station.





In her pre-arrest bail filed through advocate Subir Sarkar, the accused claimed that she has been falsely implicated in the case.





The allegation in the first information report is "extremely vague" and there was no specific incident or reason mentioned to justify the any abetment of suicide on part of Chavan, it added.





The police opposed the plea, saying the accused had threatened to end her life if More didn't have a relationship with her or stopped talking to her, and was blackmailing him. -- PTI

A court in Mumbai on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a woman lawyer, accused of abetting the suicide of Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former corporator Sudhir Sayaji More.