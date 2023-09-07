RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No one can challenge our Dharma: Smriti
September 07, 2023  10:15
Coming down heavily on DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark equating 'Sanatan Dharma' with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that the chants for Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma. 

The Union Minister took a dig at Udhayanidhi Stalin and those who supported his "Sanatan Dharma" remark at the Janmashtami celebration in Delhi's Dwarka. 

 "Our voices must reach those people who challenged 'Sanatan Dharma'. Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our 'dharma' and faith...", she said. 

 Earlier on Wednesday PM Narendra Modi in his meeting with Cabinet ministers raised the issue. 

According to sources the Prime Minister said that ministers should give a befitting reply to the Sanatan Dharma debate and use facts to counter the opposition. 

 On Wednesday, the the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress leader Priyank Kharge were booked for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments". 

An FIR was filed on a complaint by two advocates at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Udhayanidhi's remarks had triggered a backlash from the BJP, which accused the DMK and the Congress, its partner in Tamil Nadu, of advocating the abolition of Sanatan Dharma.
